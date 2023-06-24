Marquette County cemetery needs help with fence restoration

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Negaunee City Cemetary’s fence has fallen into disrepair. Cemetary staff are calling on any volunteers to help repair it.

The fence needs to be scraped and painted, among other repairs. A spokesperson for the cemetery says repair equipment will be provided. You can volunteer on select Saturdays from June through August. The specific days you can volunteer are:

July 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

July 22nd, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

August 12th, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

August 26th, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

