Marquette County cemetery needs help with fence restoration

Negaunee Cemetery requires volunteers to repair their fence.
Negaunee Cemetery requires volunteers to repair their fence.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Negaunee City Cemetary’s fence has fallen into disrepair. Cemetary staff are calling on any volunteers to help repair it.

The fence needs to be scraped and painted, among other repairs. A spokesperson for the cemetery says repair equipment will be provided. You can volunteer on select Saturdays from June through August. The specific days you can volunteer are:

July 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

July 22nd, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

August 12th, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

August 26th, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse
Michigan Senate passes bills to end child marriage
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets

Latest News

Forsyth library runs book sale at Gwinn's Fun Daze.
Forsyth library has book sale at community event
Painters, jewelers and even a blacksmith packed in their booths to sell their creations.
Art Week ends with the Presque Isle Art Fair
Marquette Trails Fest races continue through weekend with Enduro stages going on Saturday.
Marquette Trails Fest races continue through weekend
The Vet Centers new location is 301 North 30th St Escanaba, MI 49829.
Escanaba’s new Veterans Center to hold open house Monday