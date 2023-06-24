Humid rain with thundershowers later this weekend

Rain already moves through the region with more on the way Saturday evening into Sunday. The more intense band of rain is set for Sunday evening in the central and eastern counties. Rain continues into the work week on Monday and Tuesday so be sure to have the umbrella as you head out. Rain ends on Tuesday but some isolated showers can happen on Thursday.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered moderate rain in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; moderate to heavy bands of rain throughout the day

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered light to moderate rain throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning; Partly cloudy with cooler air in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated chances of showers

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated rain chances

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.