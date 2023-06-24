Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse is partially operating again.

The business is famous for its sweet rolls and dining. Staff say its doors closed this spring due to high costs and declining sales following the pandemic. The shift manager also says there were not enough employees.

However, remaining staff are managing to keep the bakery and gift shop services open for now. Both will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. throughout the week. The restaurant does not have any cooks, so it is still closed.

The shift manager says the restaurant is accepting applications. They are available to pick up on site at 18047 US-41 in L’Anse. You can reach the Hilltop during operating hours at 906-524-7858.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.