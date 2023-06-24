Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse is partially operating again.

The business is famous for its sweet rolls and dining. Staff say its doors closed this spring due to high costs and declining sales following the pandemic. The shift manager also says there were not enough employees.

However, remaining staff are managing to keep the bakery and gift shop services open for now. Both will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. throughout the week. The restaurant does not have any cooks, so it is still closed.

The shift manager says the restaurant is accepting applications. They are available to pick up on site at 18047 US-41 in L’Anse. You can reach the Hilltop during operating hours at 906-524-7858.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Federal wildland firefighters will patrol more than one million acres of national forests...
US Forest Service warns of ‘extreme’ danger of serious wildfire in Upper Michigan
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
1 dead and 1 injured after a small plane crashes into northern Lake Michigan
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
Theatre North in Ironwood
Community theatre in Ironwood to celebrate its 60th season