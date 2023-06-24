Forsyth library has book sale at community event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -Gwinn’s annual Fun Daze has a book sale arranged by the Forsyth Public Library.

The library has been working with the Gwinn Quilters during the event. The local group of quilters made 54 totes for the book sale, Library staff say sales like this are important to the library.

“Just really appreciate our patrons coming out and supporting our sale. It’s important for us to have a little bit of extra money to do things in the library.” says Lukkarinen “We just put a new circulation desk in, and some of the money from the years past has gone towards that. So, anything we can do to improve our little slice of heaven here in Gwinn, that’s what we want to do.

The Forsyth Public Library will be holding its annual tea party on October 14 at the Little Lake Chapel.

