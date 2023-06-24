Escanaba’s new Veterans Center to hold open house Monday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Vet Center in Escanaba will host an open house for all veterans at their new building at 301 North 30th Street.

The event will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by food and refreshments for attendees. The Vet Center is a community-based counseling center that provides a wide range of social and psychological services. The organization’s veteran outreach program specialist Adam Hongisto said they hope to do more events like this for the veterans throughout the year.

“The veterans in our local community have done a lot for our community, whether it be here or abroad,” said Hongisto. “The sacrifices they have made for our country and our community. To show the community what we do for our veterans, I think that’s huge.”

The event is completely open to the public and staff said even if you’re going just to talk for a few minutes it means everything to these veterans.

