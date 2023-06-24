Escanaba’s new Veterans Center to hold open house Monday

The Vet Centers new location is 301 North 30th St Escanaba, MI 49829.
The Vet Centers new location is 301 North 30th St Escanaba, MI 49829.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Vet Center in Escanaba will host an open house for all veterans at their new building at 301 North 30th Street.

The event will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by food and refreshments for attendees. The Vet Center is a community-based counseling center that provides a wide range of social and psychological services. The organization’s veteran outreach program specialist Adam Hongisto said they hope to do more events like this for the veterans throughout the year.

“The veterans in our local community have done a lot for our community, whether it be here or abroad,” said Hongisto. “The sacrifices they have made for our country and our community. To show the community what we do for our veterans, I think that’s huge.”

The event is completely open to the public and staff said even if you’re going just to talk for a few minutes it means everything to these veterans.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

There is now a Michigan Centennial farm sign at the Carlson Farm in Cornell.
Carlson farm receives centennial sign from Historical Society of Michigan
Federal wildland firefighters will patrol more than one million acres of national forests...
US Forest Service warns of ‘extreme’ danger of serious wildfire in Upper Michigan
Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop partially reopens in L’Anse
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
1 dead and 1 injured after a small plane crashes into northern Lake Michigan