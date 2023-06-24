Carlson farm receives centennial sign from Historical Society of Michigan

CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - In 1913, the Carlson family purchased the then-dairy farm in Cornell from the Issac Stevenson Company after they recently moved to America from Finland.

On Friday afternoon, the farm received a centennial sign installed from the Historical Society of Michigan. Alexander Carlson’s great-great-grandson Levi Lauren said this new sign shows many things.

“It is to show people the improvement and development of the land throughout Michigan and that this family has done that for greater than 100 years,” said Lauren.

Lauren said the family had to first go through a process online to apply to receive the sign.

“They have a program where farms that have been in the same family for greater than 100 years can apply and receive a sign sponsored by the local electric company,” said Lauren. “For us, that’s UPPCO.”

Lauren said to the family, the sign shows everyone how important local farms are when it comes to providing for the community.

“Groceries, food, livestock, animal meat to the region,” said Lauren “It’s more than just coming from the big box stores. It’s coming from small town local community farmers that continue to provide for everyone.”

UPPCO communication specialist Lindsay Bean said she enjoys sponsoring these signs.

“The Carlson farm has been here for over 100 years and is owned and operated by the same family,” said Bean. “This farm really contributes to a sense of place in a community and that’s definitely part of the community here in Cornell, Michigan.”

The Carlson family said they hope all Yoopers continue to support your local farmers.

