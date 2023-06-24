Art Week ends with the Presque Isle Art Fair

Painters, jewelers and even a blacksmith packed in their booths to sell their creations.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week is ending with a flourish with the Presque Isle Art Fair.

Painters, jewelers, and even a blacksmith packed in their booths to sell their creations. The Fair featured food, drinks, and live music throughout the day. Niikah Hatfield, Niik Creative Co. owner and a co-host of the Presque Isle Art Fair said the best part is that the community comes out to support local artists.

“I just really enjoy seeing everyone come together and work to create something that makes everyone happy,” said Hatfield. “It’s also a platform for other artists to show their work. I became the owner of the studio here 3 years ago and part of my mission is to really elevate and showcase all the other amazing art in the area. It’s a beautiful place to gather together and have a great time and see everyone’s work.”

This event was hosted by the Presque Isle Station, Risak Studio and Gallery, and Niik Creative Co. and it went from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

