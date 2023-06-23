Section of US-2 in Spread Eagle Wisconsin closed for head-on crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed as emergency personnel respond to a two-vehicle head-on crash.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook Page at about 12 p.m. central time Friday that the highway was closed from North Montgomery Lake Road to Condroski Rd. The department asked that drivers find an alternate route.

A TV6 reporter on scene spoke to a Florence County Sheriff’s deputy, who said the highway will be shut down for several hours. He said the Wisconsin State Patrol was on the way to the scene to establish a detour. Also on scene is the Florence Fire Department.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The deputy also said further details will be released later. We will update this story when those become available.

