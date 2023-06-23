Upper Michigan Today’s Concerts in the Corner: The Make-Believe Spurs

Friday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today features LIVE music from Brian and Molly Wallen and Mavis Farr
Molly Wallen, Mavis Farr, and Brian Wallen join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper...
Molly Wallen, Mavis Farr, and Brian Wallen join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s summer concert series continues with LIVE performances from The Make-Believe Spurs.

Brian Wallen, Molly Wallen, and Mavis Farr stop by the studio for a concert in the corner with Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon.

But first, stories of the day.

Stories of the day include the Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Fest, vacations for foodies, how often denim experts say to wash jeans, and new MRIs at MSU.

Now, back to live music.

The Wallens last appeared on Upper Michigan Today last summer when they were still a duo called “The Wallens”. This summer, they’ve added friend and fellow musician Mavis Farr to the band’s lineup to make the trio The Make-Believe Spurs.

Brian and Molly Wallen and Mavis Farr joined forces to form the band The Make Believe Spurs.

The trio performs a love song for the Upper Peninsula.

The Make Believe Spurs perform a love song to the U.P.

They close out the show with a folk song in three-part harmony.

The Make Believe Spurs perform a folk song in three-part harmony.

You can tune into The Make-Believe Spurs LIVE at Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette Friday, June 23 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

You can check out more of the band’s work at themakebelievespurs.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

