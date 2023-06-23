UP Fairgrounds works on improvement projects

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple improvement renovation projects at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba have already begun.

The U.P. Fair grounds operation manager says they are most proud of three major improvement sites. Those include wok on the grandstands, the Miracle of Life building, and the old pony barn.

The Miracle of Life building’s bathrooms are currently being renovated by the AmeriCorps Maple Six team. The old pony barn was turned into a pavilion by Eagle Scout Candidate Blake Pfiester with help from the Boy Scouts 411.

“It’s very time-consuming because there is not that much open flat area you are constantly moving the ladder up and down and you can only get a little bit at a time,” said Pfiester. “It took a long time to scrape, and now we’ve moved on to the painting and it seems to be going faster than the painting, but it’s still time-consuming.”

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce also said they want to thank everyone involved, including Chenier’s Greenhouse for the flowerbeds by Gate One.

