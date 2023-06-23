State rail enhancement grant to help improve UP railroads

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new rail enhancement grant is helping Upper Peninsula railroads. Mineral Range in Ishpeming is one of the recipients.

Next summer the railroad is planning on re-laying four miles of rail that’s more than 100 years old.

That project cost is estimated at a little more than $1,000,000. Thanks to the new Michigan Rail Enhancement Grant and the Department of Transportation, more than $700,000 of that will be covered by the state.

“It’s nice the state of Michigan has been good working with us since we started, they’ve helped us on some other projects and we have a really good relationship with MDOT and a lot of the people there, especially in the office of rail, there’s a trickle-down effect with all the support businesses that we utilize so we can do what we do and everybody kind of gets a piece of the pie,” said Pete Jones, Mineral Range Manager of Operations.

The Rail Enhancement Grant Program is investing $19,000,000 toward freight rail projects across Michigan.

