State rail enhancement grant to help improve UP railroads

Mineral Range Railroad in Ishpeming
Mineral Range Railroad in Ishpeming(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new rail enhancement grant is helping Upper Peninsula railroads. Mineral Range in Ishpeming is one of the recipients.

Next summer the railroad is planning on re-laying four miles of rail that’s more than 100 years old.

That project cost is estimated at a little more than $1,000,000. Thanks to the new Michigan Rail Enhancement Grant and the Department of Transportation, more than $700,000 of that will be covered by the state.

“It’s nice the state of Michigan has been good working with us since we started, they’ve helped us on some other projects and we have a really good relationship with MDOT and a lot of the people there, especially in the office of rail, there’s a trickle-down effect with all the support businesses that we utilize so we can do what we do and everybody kind of gets a piece of the pie,” said Pete Jones, Mineral Range Manager of Operations.

The Rail Enhancement Grant Program is investing $19,000,000 toward freight rail projects across Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead, section of US-2 closed after head-on crash in Spread Eagle, Wisc.

Latest News

Hagerty received a first-place medal at a national art show in St. Louis for this piece of...
‘Art for All’ vendor fair returns for 56th year in Iron Mountain
Marquette Junior Yacht Club head instructor said coming out during Art Week is a fun way to...
Junior Yacht Club hosts booths, games for Art Week
All proceeds from these races will go right back into the NTN trails.
Annual Trails Fest fundraiser begins Friday, June 23
Soaking rain, thunderstorms spreading across the U.P. this week before a cooler side to summer...
Hot start before rain, thunderstorms ramp up this weekend