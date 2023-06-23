Ski jump turned adventure ride gains state investment to return to old ways

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - The Northland is known for its beautiful scenery and a lookout in Ironwood gives visitors the perfect sight.

For 25 years the lookout from Copper Peak was an active ski jump tower, being one of the tallest on Earth.

While the ski “flying” ended in the mid-90s, the tower was repurposed into an adventure ride that ends with a sight that will take your breath away.

Thanks to new state investment, Copper Peak will turn back into a ski jump.

There is still no timeline for when that work will be done.

