Rummage sale proceeds benefit hospice families and patients

Rummage sale proceeds went to hospice families and patients.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice hosted a rummage sale to benefit patients and families in the community.

The items, brought in by friends, family and employees of Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice, were sold by donation, unless otherwise marked.

Jennifer Voegtline, Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice CEO said this rummage sale will help the nonprofit provide things that will bring smiles to their patients.

“We’re a nonprofit hospice and insurance doesn’t cover everything at end of life, so all of these items that sometimes families would like to have that improve quality of life, they help them reach an end-of-life goal,” said Voegtline. “It could be something simple, it could be a meal that they want, an anniversary celebration, a birthday cake.”

Voegtline said this rummage sale will likely happen again, but not for a while. Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice has a calendar of events on the website.

