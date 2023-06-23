The Nature Conservancy in Michigan provides Keweenaw Heartlands updates at Copper Harbor meeting

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday night, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Michigan held its second meeting since it acquired the Keweenaw Heartlands.

The conservancy is the caretaker of the 32,000 acres of land, which it bought in two parts last year.

Dozens of community members gathered to hear various updates to the project.

These included the hiring of two staff members.

Savannah Obert-Pfeiffer is a restoration associate, while Julia Peterson is the new manager of the Keweenaw Peninsula project.

“People are excited about what we’re doing here,” said Peterson. “And it’s not just the Nature Conservancy, it’s a whole lot of organizations and individuals that really love the Keweenaw Peninsula, they love the Heartlands project, and they really came out and gave that support.”

During the meeting, Peterson gave an update on the development of the project’s blueprint.

Peterson says it is used to outline the values and principles of managing the heartlands.

The 17-person community stakeholder committee is working with the conservancy to finalize it.

It is planned to be completed and published between August and September.

The committee also spoke about the governing body that will manage the heartlands in the future.

“It will be a public entity that, at the end of the day, will be accountable to the voters of Keweenaw County,” said TNC in Michigan Policy Director Rich Bowman.

The conservancy is working with several groups, including Michigan Tech University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), on a cultural and ecological inventory of the area.

When it’s complete, the inventory will be used to develop management plans for the land.

Additionally, a bill containing a $5,000,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant is currently under state review.

If approved, it would be used to purchase Heartlands property for public ownership.

“It has passed the House of Representatives and has been transmitted to the Senate,” added Bowman. “And the Senate will be considering it sometime later on this summer.”

Bowman says they are planning to have three total public meetings this year, with the next one in the fall.

All updates can be found on the project’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.