Junior Yacht Club hosts booths, games for Art Week

By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Booths and games were present in front of the Marquette Yacht Club in honor of Art Week Friday.

There were two jewelry booths, a henna booth and a game booth run by the Marquette Junior Yacht Club themselves.

The goal of the club’s booth was to build a sturdy boat out of tin foil. The boat that held the biggest amount of golf balls was the winner. The record is 63 golf balls.

Rah Trost, Marquette Junior Yacht Club head instructor said coming out during Art Week is a fun way to encourage kids to join.

“It’s just a nice way to promote sailing and to get folks out and find out what we’re up to as a yacht club. The program has been going on for about 20 years. We’re really pleased, we have about 35 kids signed up right now,” said Trost.

The 4-week youth sailing program starts July 10, kids from 8 to 17 are welcome to join.

