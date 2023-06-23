Ironwood Memorial Building celebrates centennial

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - A historic building in Ironwood is celebrating a major anniversary this year.

The Ironwood Memorial Building is turning 100 years old.

The building’s cornerstone was laid on November 11, 1922, to commemorate the armistice that ended World War I four years earlier.

American Legion Post No. 5, Ironwood Women’s Club, and Mayor James A O’Neil worked together to raise more than $750,000 including interior furnishings in bonds issued for the building.

This then received national attention because Ironwood’s population was only 17,000 in 1922.

While it is home to some of the Ironwood offices, the Memorial Building is also a tribute to local war veterans and the community spirit that built it. There are plaques dedicated to their service inside.

Inside you will find 47 stained glass windows, including a number depicting the Battle of Argonne, a statue of World War I doughboy, and bronze tablets listing area men who served during the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War I.

Additionally, there is a 1,500-seat auditorium, a pool, and a gymnasium.

In 1996, the building was renovated for more than $1.6 million.

The Ironwood Memorial Building is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead after head-on crash in Spread Eagle
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says