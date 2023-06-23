Ironwood Mayor highlights priorities, plans for city’s future

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - While Ironwood is full of rich history, the city’s mayor has big plans heading into the next several years.

Mayor Kim Corcoran joined Northern News Now for a live interview in Ironwood Friday.

She described her goals for the city and plans to help it thrive into the future.

Watch the interview above to hear her full answers.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.