Ironwood expands mountain biking trails connecting bikers to town

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - There are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors in the U.P., and Ironwood just expanded those.

Crews recently built 10 more miles of mountain bike trails in Miners Memorial Heritage Park.

This addition was part of Ironwood’s Next Generation plan as a way to connect young people with the environment and ultimately encourage them to stay in the area.

The trail also has entry points in different neighborhoods around town.

“The Miner’s Park is a really good way to build that into our community to have those neighborhoods directly connected to a trail system for free where kids can be involved and engaged in the outdoors,” says Tom Bergman, Ironwood Community Development Director.

The new bike trails also feature a network of walking, cross-country, and snowshoe trails and host community activities such as the Candle Light Snowshoe Hike and the SISU Ski Fest, a popular cross-country ski race in Ironwood.

Additionally, the project created an interconnected biking system while utilizing Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail as the backbone of the overall trail system.

Now, these trails allow people to easily bike anywhere in Ironwood.

The new trail system was just completed this year.

You can find a map of the new trails here.

