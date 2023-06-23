Ironwood Depot celebrates 130 years of history

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - The Ironwood Depot is celebrating 130 years.

Built in 1892, the Depot was the hub of an elaborate railroad yard operation in the center of Ironwood.

Thousands of immigrants arrived in the U.P. from all over the world, and thousands left from its platform to fight in World War I.

At least one million people passed through its doors since it opened.

Automobile traffic and the closure of the mines reduced usage of the Depot, and the last passenger train came through in 1971.

The Depot was scheduled to be demolished in the 1980s, but it was saved by the Ironwood Area Historical Society who takes care of the building to this day.

After many preservation projects, the Depot is seeing growth once more.

“Two years ago, for the first time in my life, I saw license plates from all 50 states, and I mean even Hawaii. There must have been a service member who brought his vehicle over here which was absolutely astounding,” Rod Smith, president of the Ironwood Area Historical Society, said.

The Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

To celebrate 130 years, it will host several exhibits to highlight its past and the rich history Ironwood has to offer.

