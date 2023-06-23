Human trafficking transitional home coming to UP

U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force
U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A human trafficking transitional home is coming to the U.P.

Sacred Beginnings based in Grand Rapids teamed up with Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF) for an initiative to bring the home to the U.P.

It will be the first transitional home with direct support services specifically dedicated for victims of human trafficking in the U.P.

The U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force says it will also have many direct services to help people heal.

“A life of exploitation is not easy to walk out of,” said Stephanie Graef, UPHTTF president. “You have to give them time to heal. Sacred Beginnings U.P. will offer a safe place to heal and not rush that. It’s a not a temporary [fix]. There will be direct services including detox, trauma counseling, certified social workers, peer-to-peer, and that takes time. We will do it right.”

Sacred Beginnings and the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force will kick off a fundraising campaign for the transitional home on July 1.

To donate to the campaign, click here.

