Hot start before rain, thunderstorms ramp up this weekend

Soaking rain, thunderstorms spreading across the U.P. this week before a cooler side to summer follows.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

NWS Heat Safety Tips & Resources: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

A charging Northern Plains system spreads potentially soaking rain and thunderstorms across Upper Michigan this weekend and through early next week. Total precipitation from Saturday through the end of Tuesday can exceed 1 1/2″ in the western counties, more than 1″ in the Eastern U.P.

Rain chances gradually taper and a brief cooling period follows after system passage later Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms west and central, becoming fewer overnight; isolated showers east before tapering off overnight; areas of patchy fog across the U.P.; northwest winds 5-10 mph

>Lows: Upper 50s/60 (milder nearshore)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms; getting cooler; humid

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers early then diminishing; cool

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; cool nearshore, mild inland

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

