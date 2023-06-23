Friends of the Calumet Public Library holds used book sale

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual book sale held by the Friends of the Calumet Public Library began on Friday.

It is being held in the multipurpose room of the CLK High School.

Hundreds of books of all genres are available, as well as DVDs, CDs and video cassettes.

All items are donated by community members, who are asked to complete donations roughly a month before the sale.

“This has been going on for many years,” said Friends of the Calumet Public Library Used Books Sale Co-Chair Jill Hodges. “And we have a group of us, the Friends of the Library, who come and sort the books into the different genres on the day of the sale.”

Hodges said around 20 volunteers pitched in this year.

The Friends of the Library holds the event annually to raise funds for the nearby Calumet Public School Library.

According to Hodges, the funds the Friends have raised in the past have gone towards improvements to the library, such as new flooring and window blinds.

“Libraries throughout the country are normally underfunded,” continued Hodges. “And so, the Friends of the Library take it upon themselves to raise money at the book sale, which then gets funneled back into the library.”

Paperback books are 50 cents each, while hardcovers are $1.

Friends of the Library members got the first pick during a pre-sale for members only. The sale is open to the public starting on Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

During the last hour on Sunday, all books can be taken free of charge.

“We don’t want to take books out,” added Hodges. “We’re trying to get books into the hands of anybody who would like to read a book, so if we have books left over on Sunday, they will be free.”

