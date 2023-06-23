Downtown art park displays local artists’ work

IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - Ironwood has art and culture around every corner.

The city’s Downtown Aurora Street Art Park is tucked right in the heart of the community.

It was built about eight years ago to help display local artists’ work.

A crowdfunding campaign helped make the art park possible.

The park is directly across from the Historic Ironwood Theatre, the Downtown Art Place, and Art Studios on Aurora.

The Downtown Art Park also hosts live music performances in the summer.

