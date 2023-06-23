CTE Committee celebrates 10-year anniversary

Career and technical education (CTE) is designed for people who may not want to pursue...
Career and technical education (CTE) is designed for people who may not want to pursue four-year college degrees(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger RESA’s (MARESA) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee was started in 2013.

At the time, about 37% of high school students in Marquette and Alger counties were enrolled in CTE programs. With the help of the CTE committee, that number has shot up to 50%.

The committee says it’s proud of what it’s accomplished in 10 years.

“I think we’ve become something that none of us quite expected,” said Stu Bradley, MARESA CTE Committee chairman. “You can get a lot accomplished over a 10-year period, but it’s really kind of amazing. I have tears in my eyes at the end of every meeting watching groups of people talking and trying to get positive things done for the community.”

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the CTE Committee is giving away three vintage Marquette pins and a commemorative copper coin to one lucky person. To enter to win, simply like this Facebook post. The winner will be drawn at random on July 3.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead, section of US-2 closed after head-on crash in Spread Eagle, Wisc.

Latest News

The owner of the Brownstone Inn Tom Dolaskie says he is working to fill staff vacancies and...
Brownstone Inn to open following setback
U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force
Human trafficking transitional home coming to UP
(Michigan Economic Development Corporation logo)
MEDC announces new investments aimed to position Michigan as outdoor recreation, innovation leader
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
1 dead, section of US-2 closed after head-on crash in Spread Eagle, Wisc.