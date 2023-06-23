CTE Committee celebrates 10-year anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger RESA’s (MARESA) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee was started in 2013.

At the time, about 37% of high school students in Marquette and Alger counties were enrolled in CTE programs. With the help of the CTE committee, that number has shot up to 50%.

The committee says it’s proud of what it’s accomplished in 10 years.

“I think we’ve become something that none of us quite expected,” said Stu Bradley, MARESA CTE Committee chairman. “You can get a lot accomplished over a 10-year period, but it’s really kind of amazing. I have tears in my eyes at the end of every meeting watching groups of people talking and trying to get positive things done for the community.”

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the CTE Committee is giving away three vintage Marquette pins and a commemorative copper coin to one lucky person. To enter to win, simply like this Facebook post. The winner will be drawn at random on July 3.

