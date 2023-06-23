Camp Harstad remains a community favorite in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For years the Northern Lights YMCA and the Escanaba Rotary Club have hosted Camp Harstad in Escanaba for children with disabilities.

Camp Director Kim Pepin said every year the camp finds new and engaging ways to both engage and educate campers.

“When we come to camp, we have themes every week and through those themes, we kind of celebrate the week,” said Pepin. “This week is our space week and stuff, so some of the kids have a great interest in space and we go on field trips, so this week we are going to the children’s museums, and it kind of gives them a chance to experience things.”

Pepin said the day starts with the Pledge of Allegiance and a beach trash pick-up run. After campers are done with those daily tasks, campers partake in games, swimming, and arts and crafts.

Pepin also said another goal of the camp is to teach the kids about nature.

“We actually bring people in to educate the kids and give them some growth and development learning about our environment and our land and our water,” said Pepin.

Pepin stated that the camp likes to hire people who have a background in special education. Camp Counselor Whitely Wehmanen is among those people, and he said working with these kids over the last two years has been life-changing.

“I learn more from these kids than I think they could ever learn from me. It brought up my spirits and made me a better person,” said Wehmanen.

Another young Camp Counselor Lily Grassel said this job doesn’t even feel like a job some days.

“I tell people that I get paid to have fun. We are outside all day, we are playing games all day. I feel like a kid at heart when I’m at Harstad,” said Grassel.

Staff said this eight-week camp is always a blast and seeing the joy in campers’ faces is the best feeling.

