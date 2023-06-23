Brownstone Inn to open following setback

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Brownstone Inn is finally opening after it has installed a new water system.

We previously reported on how The Environment Great Lake and Energy’s (EGLE) concerns with potential water well contamination caused the owner to hold off on opening.

Now the restaurant is opening after months of work to ensure its water supply met EGLE’s standards. Owner Tom Dolaskie says meeting those requirements has been a process.

“We tried the well route, a lot of engineering filtering systems, a lot of money into our system and ended up having to essentially pivot to rebuilding the hulled water system within the facility,” Dolaskie said.

Dolaskie says the business will transport the water on this trailer in thousand-gallon drums to serve the restaurant.

“We put in a new thousand-gallon bulk tank, bought a trailer, about a 525-gallon hauled tank and then replumbed and rebuilt everything and we have, having had done that now, gotten got an approval from EGLE to go ahead and open,” Dolaskie said.

EGLE says it is pleased to hear about the business opening. The organization said in a statement to TV6: “EGLE is pleased the inn’s owner is taking steps towards using a hauled water system that meets the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and we look forward to providing further technical advice to the owner if needed.”

Dolaskie says he will continue working to get the well approved to EGLE’s standard.

“I’m going to accept that challenge because I do still feel like that’s the right thing to do for the asset and for future stewards of this business. Whoever ends up running The Brownstone Inn 30 years from now, I would think that they would appreciate that I had put in the effort to protect and preserve all the infrastructure of this asset for them,” Dolaskie said.

Dolaskie says despite the setbacks he is looking to the future.

“I don’t want to get hung up on what it took to get here because where we need to be right now is focusing on what it takes to move forward,” Dolaskie said.

Among those focuses is staffing. Dolaskie says he lost much of the inn’s staff when the inn was closed.

“The staffing piece is a very real management headache and it’s not because we don’t have good people. It’s because everybody’s trying to find good people. As a restaurant owner to be seeking staff in late June you’re way behind,” Dolaskie said.

Despite this, he says he feels confident he will be able to staff the restaurant. Dolaskie says although he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars the investment is still worth it.

“We’re looking forward to community support,” Dolaskie said. “It took a little bit longer, and it cost a little more money, but we were in a position to be able to fight both of those battles in parallel and my staff and our team are looking forward to seeing them and that’s the big win. I think that’s the final check box.”

Dolaskie says the restaurant will be open in two to three weeks following the completion of staff training.

