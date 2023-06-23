Brian McEachern sentenced to 25 to 50 years for criminal sexual conduct

Brian McEachern
Brian McEachern(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former dispatch supervisor for the Michigan State Police has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

On May 11, a jury found Brian McEachern guilty of three criminal sexual conduct charges against him. Friday, McEachern was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), 6 to 15 years for third-degree CSC (force or coercion), and time served for fourth-degree CSC (force or coercion). His sentences will run concurrently.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jenna Nelson handled the case.

“It’s rare to have mandatory minimums for sentencing,” said Nelson. “It’s really reserved for the most serious of crimes and this is a very serious crime. All of the charges were. I think everybody was very happy with the sentence in terms of the length of time.”

McEachern worked for MSP in dispatch from December of 1992 until January 2021.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
UPDATE: Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: MDOC addresses changes to policy, procedures following 2019 inmate death in Alger Correctional Facility

Latest News

US-2 Crash - Spread Eagle
Rummage sale proceeds went to hospice families and patients.
Rummage sale proceeds benefit hospice families and patients
A section of US-2 in Spread Eagle, Wisc. is closed for a 2-vehicle crash.
Section of US-2 in Spread Eagle Wisconsin closed for head-on crash
Since the last public meeting, the project has gained two key staff members, is nearing...
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan provides Keweenaw Heartlands updates at Copper Harbor meeting