Brian McEachern sentenced to 25 to 50 years for criminal sexual conduct

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former dispatch supervisor for the Michigan State Police has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

On May 11, a jury found Brian McEachern guilty of three criminal sexual conduct charges against him. Friday, McEachern was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), 6 to 15 years for third-degree CSC (force or coercion), and time served for fourth-degree CSC (force or coercion). His sentences will run concurrently.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jenna Nelson handled the case.

“It’s rare to have mandatory minimums for sentencing,” said Nelson. “It’s really reserved for the most serious of crimes and this is a very serious crime. All of the charges were. I think everybody was very happy with the sentence in terms of the length of time.”

McEachern worked for MSP in dispatch from December of 1992 until January 2021.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.