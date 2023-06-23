‘Art for All’ vendor fair returns for 56th year in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair in Dickinson County returns on Saturday. The “Art for All” vendor and craft fair has taken place in Iron Mountain for 56 years.

This year, 41 different vendors will have artwork for sale. One artist is Bill Hagerty from Wetmore. He is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, who said more than 85 percent of what he makes is functional pottery.

“I took a class in college back in the 1970s, then I didn’t touch it for 18 years. A friend of mine came by my house and said he finished with some demonstrations. That got me interested in it again. I built my first wheel from scratch, bought some materials, and started there. It took a few years before I felt I could start selling anything,” Hagerty said.

One piece of pottery received a first-place medal at a national art show in St. Louis. Before that, he took first place at a regional competition run by the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. Hagerty will be selling his pottery from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT Saturday at the Iron Mountain City Park.

