Another warm day with pop-up showers and more rain this weekend

More warm and summer conditions are expected to stick around for Friday but chances of rain rise throughout the day with more this weekend. Pop-up showers in the west can happen at times in isolated areas but will be short lived with more widespread showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain lasts throughout the weekend and parts of the work week on Monday and Tuesday so be sure to have the umbrella ready. Highest amounts of rain will be eastern counties around 0.75 to over an inch of rain in the eastern counties.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny; isolated pop-up showers in the western counties

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds in the morning with scattered rain in the afternoon; warm and humid

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Cooler air with lingering rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; diminishing rain showers in the morning

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal conditions

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated rain showers

>Highs: 70

