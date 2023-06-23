Another warm day with pop-up showers and more rain this weekend

Light to moderate rain this weekend with the occasional breeze
Light to moderate rain this weekend with the occasional breeze(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More warm and summer conditions are expected to stick around for Friday but chances of rain rise throughout the day with more this weekend. Pop-up showers in the west can happen at times in isolated areas but will be short lived with more widespread showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain lasts throughout the weekend and parts of the work week on Monday and Tuesday so be sure to have the umbrella ready. Highest amounts of rain will be eastern counties around 0.75 to over an inch of rain in the eastern counties.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny; isolated pop-up showers in the western counties

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds in the morning with scattered rain in the afternoon; warm and humid

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Cooler air with lingering rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; diminishing rain showers in the morning

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal conditions

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated rain showers

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
Wayward turkey causes crash, temporarily closes US-41 near Koski Korners
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: MDOC addresses changes to policy, procedures following 2019 inmate death in Alger Correctional Facility

Latest News

Summer toasty-ness continues before pop-up rain, t'storms pick up this weekend
Warm, wet transition coming as rain and thunderstorms spread across the U.P. this weekend.
Summer toasty-ness continues before pop-up rain, t’storms pick up this weekend
Increased rain chances this weekend and into next week
Summer heat continues with weekend showers
Blazing summer start in the U.P. before weekend showers, thunderstorms