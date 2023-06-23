Annual Trails Fest fundraiser begins Friday, June 23

All proceeds from these races will go right back into the NTN trails.
All proceeds from these races will go right back into the NTN trails.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Trails Fest opening day is Friday.

Marquette Mountain and Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) teamed up for the annual Trails Fest fundraiser.

Nic Dobbs, Marquette Trails Festival race director said this is a record-breaking year, with over a thousand racers signed up. All proceeds from these races will go right back into the NTN trails.

Dobbs said this event isn’t just about racing, it’s about spending time with friends and raising money for the trails.

“It’s not just about the racing and that die-hard racer. They’re extremely important to us but we want people out here having fun and just celebrating. That’s kind of what this weekend is about, it’s not about just come out, race, go home and be done with it,” said Dobbs. “Come out, enjoy the trails, be with friends, laugh, have a good time and maybe throw a number plate on.”

Events will continue throughout the weekend. Saturday’s events start at 8 a.m.

