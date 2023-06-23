4H students prepare animals for Gogebic County Fair

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IRONWOOD, MI. (Northern News Now) - The Gogebic County Fair is only several weeks away and many 4H students in Michigan’s U.P. are excited to show off their animals.

Several of those 4H’ers joined Northern News Now for a live interview in Ironwood Friday, detailing what it takes to raise their farm animals.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about all the work they put in.

2023′s Gogebic County Fair will be held from August 10 - 13 at the fair grounds in Ironwood.

Click here for more information.

