$2,500 in prize money on the line in Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival competition

Competitors can enter one of three categories: novice, intermediate, and advanced/professional
Tia Trudgeon and Marlene Wood paint en plein air in Marquette.
Tia Trudgeon and Marlene Wood paint en plein air in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Art Week continues Friday and Saturday with the Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival.

Headquartered at Provisions MQT, competitors will first stop by the lakeside coffee shop to get their blank canvas stamped, before heading to a location within historic Marquette for painting.

Friday’s “From Dusk til Dark” competition will take place from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday’s competitors will have from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to craft their pieces. Judging and a public reception will take place at Provisions from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

$2,500 in prize money, plus door prizes, will be given out.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Marlene Wood about the festival while they craft their own plein air pieces.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with artist Marlene Wood about the Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival while the two craft their own works of art.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with artist Marlene Wood about the Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival while the two craft their own works of art.

You can register for the festival right before it starts at Provisions MQT. Competitors must be 17 years or older.

You can read more information about the Fresh Coast Plein Air Festival at mqtcompass.com.

