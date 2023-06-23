$2,500 in prize money on the line in Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Art Week continues Friday and Saturday with the Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival.

Headquartered at Provisions MQT, competitors will first stop by the lakeside coffee shop to get their blank canvas stamped, before heading to a location within historic Marquette for painting.

Friday’s “From Dusk til Dark” competition will take place from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday’s competitors will have from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to craft their pieces. Judging and a public reception will take place at Provisions from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

$2,500 in prize money, plus door prizes, will be given out.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with Marlene Wood about the festival while they craft their own plein air pieces.

You can register for the festival right before it starts at Provisions MQT. Competitors must be 17 years or older.

You can read more information about the Fresh Coast Plein Air Festival at mqtcompass.com.

