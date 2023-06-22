Volunteers gather to plant flowers, herbs at Marquette’s Beacon House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee teamed up with Gardens by Flourishes to plant flowers and an herb garden at the Beacon House.

The Beautification Committee wanted to do an herb garden to make the addition beautiful and educational for the kids who stay at the Beacon House.

Barb Kelly, Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee vice president, said they wanted to help beautify the business for the summer. She said the Beacon House is a special place for those who are having medical emergencies.

“People come to Marquette who have really extreme medical emergencies going on in their life, and the beautification of the property is just one more part of making guests feel welcome, seeing how special Marquette can be, and just bringing some cheer into their lives,” said Kelly.

Ty Kulju, Gardens by Flourishes owner and master gardener, said it’s always good to volunteer to help others.

“You’re not always going to be on top of the world. Everybody gets down on their luck, everybody gets bad breaks,” said Kulju. “I think it’s important to help pick up other people when they’re down because who is going to be there when you’re down?”

The Beautification Committee has been making Marquette beautiful since 1978. It is a volunteer organization, if you’re interested you can donate or join on the website.

Flowers for the event were provided by Gardens by Flourishes.

