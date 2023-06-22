Visit Keweenaw reports significant Keweenaw Peninsula spending increase in 2022

The region saw a 35% increase in spending last year due to visitors and inflation, leading to...
The region saw a 35% increase in spending last year due to visitors and inflation, leading to $140,000,000 entering the area’s economy compared to $103,000,00 in 2021.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A study from Visit Keweenaw reports that visitors to the region spent more in 2022 than in 2021.

In the study, the area saw a 35% increase in spending last year.

This means about $140,000,000 entered the area’s economy compared to $103,000,00 in 2021.

“Based on our modeling and models that we follow with the state,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “That would likely include increased spending and things like transportation costs, dining, retail and experiences.”

While spending increased, the number of visitors was nearly the same as in 2021 at more than 400,000.

As for why this is, Barnett says inflation played a role but wasn’t the only factor.

The organization says construction limited campground space, so more people stayed in hotels and short-term rentals rather than state campgrounds.

“Because of the influx of federal funding,” added Barnett. “They were able to do upgrades on their projects, which is great, they needed that maintenance. More people then had to stay or choose to stay in other accommodations.”

The study also stated the number of available lodgings had also increased.

“Our market grew,” added Barnett. “We had more rooms online last year than we had years before that allowed more people to stay in those types of accommodations, which increased spending in our communities.”

Barnett notes that early bookings data suggests visitor numbers could be the same as last year.

He hopes this will lead to similar levels of spending.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: MDOC addresses changes to policy, procedures following 2019 inmate death in Alger Correctional Facility
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
The family of Jonathan Lancaster says it is going to continue to push for legislative and...
Family responds to charges in death of Alger County inmate
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
According to the Houghton County Road Commission, the total damages of the flooding came up to...
Assessing the damage: Houghton continues repair work 5 years after Father’s Day flood

Latest News

Tires
Experts share tire safety tips
Recently, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that expanded the Michigan Opioid Task...
Gov. Whitmer names CEO of Great Lakes Recovery Centers to Michigan Opioids Task Force
Reading-therapy trained dogs were brought to the library for the Superiorland Pet Partners: All...
PWPL brings kids, dogs together to read
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel charges 3 in signature collection election fraud