Visit Keweenaw reports significant Keweenaw Peninsula spending increase in 2022

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A study from Visit Keweenaw reports that visitors to the region spent more in 2022 than in 2021.

In the study, the area saw a 35% increase in spending last year.

This means about $140,000,000 entered the area’s economy compared to $103,000,00 in 2021.

“Based on our modeling and models that we follow with the state,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “That would likely include increased spending and things like transportation costs, dining, retail and experiences.”

While spending increased, the number of visitors was nearly the same as in 2021 at more than 400,000.

As for why this is, Barnett says inflation played a role but wasn’t the only factor.

The organization says construction limited campground space, so more people stayed in hotels and short-term rentals rather than state campgrounds.

“Because of the influx of federal funding,” added Barnett. “They were able to do upgrades on their projects, which is great, they needed that maintenance. More people then had to stay or choose to stay in other accommodations.”

The study also stated the number of available lodgings had also increased.

“Our market grew,” added Barnett. “We had more rooms online last year than we had years before that allowed more people to stay in those types of accommodations, which increased spending in our communities.”

Barnett notes that early bookings data suggests visitor numbers could be the same as last year.

He hopes this will lead to similar levels of spending.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.