Veterans enjoy American Legion baseball doubleheader at Haley Field

More than 10 veterans were bussed to Haley Field where they got to watch the U19 Marquette Blues face off against the U19 Ishpeming Blue Storm in a doubleheader
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans living at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans enjoyed an evening at the baseball diamond on Wednesday.

More than 10 veterans were bussed to Haley Field where they got to watch the U19 Marquette Blues face off against the U19 Ishpeming Blue Storm in a doubleheader.

Both baseball teams are sponsored by the American Legion.

The veterans in attendance were all honored with a round of applause before the first pitch.

Michael Nemetz, the vice president of Marquette American Legion baseball, said giving veterans a chance to enjoy a day of baseball is the least the American Legion can do to give back to those who have served.

“Being a veteran myself, I would hope somebody would do something like this for me when I get older,” Nemetz explained.

Nemetz continued, “As an organization, it is just the right thing to do. We owe everything to those guys and girls that defended our right to have baseball.”

In game one of the doubleheader, Marquette beat Ishpeming 11 to 1. Game two finished 9 to 5 also in favor of Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing

Latest News

Veterans enjoy American Legion baseball doubleheader at Haley Field
Iron County native to celebrate 107th birthday Sunday
Jim’s Music hosts annual tent sale
UP Children’s Museum paints downtown Marquette sidewalks