Veterans enjoy American Legion baseball doubleheader at Haley Field

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans living at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans enjoyed an evening at the baseball diamond on Wednesday.

More than 10 veterans were bussed to Haley Field where they got to watch the U19 Marquette Blues face off against the U19 Ishpeming Blue Storm in a doubleheader.

Both baseball teams are sponsored by the American Legion.

The veterans in attendance were all honored with a round of applause before the first pitch.

Michael Nemetz, the vice president of Marquette American Legion baseball, said giving veterans a chance to enjoy a day of baseball is the least the American Legion can do to give back to those who have served.

“Being a veteran myself, I would hope somebody would do something like this for me when I get older,” Nemetz explained.

Nemetz continued, “As an organization, it is just the right thing to do. We owe everything to those guys and girls that defended our right to have baseball.”

In game one of the doubleheader, Marquette beat Ishpeming 11 to 1. Game two finished 9 to 5 also in favor of Marquette.

