Wayward turkey causes crash, closes US-41 near Koski Korners

US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.
US 41 was closed near Koski Corners in Champion Township after a stray Turkey caused a crash.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Both northbound and southbound lanes of US-41 between M-95 and County Road FNO were closed as of 4:15 Thursday afternoon as crews worked to clean up debris from a crash. '

A TV6 reporter on scene spoke to a Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputy, who said a wayward turkey was to blame.

According to the deputy, a married couple in a pickup truck was pulling a camp trailer when a turkey ran into the road, startling the man who was driving. He hit the brakes, and as the truck slowed, the deputy said a portion of the trailer became detached and continued forward.

The deputy said neither the driver or passenger were injured.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said it will have further details available later. We will update this story when those become available.

