UP health officials offer tips to limit sun exposure damage when outside

Despite warm temperatures, families still enjoyed the summer heat at the beach
Despite warm temperatures, families still enjoyed the summer heat at the beach(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is officially here and many in Upper Michigan are already taking advantage of the warm weather. However, health officials want you to be careful while enjoying the heat.

“Get your sunglasses on. Bring beach hats, a canopy, a tent, or an umbrella. However, most importantly, bring your sunscreen,” said Angela Applekamp, Dickinson-Iron District Health Department community health services director.

Applekamp said applying proper sunscreen can help protect you from dangerous skin tags or skin cancer. She said it is the responsibility of each beachgoer to come prepared.

“It gets really hot during the day,” Kyra Clement, a teenage beachgoer. “We brought sunscreen to protect ourselves. Make sure you put a lot and reapply; it gets worse.”

Clement set up her towel in the shade to avoid direct sunlight. For parents, Applekamp said it is important to monitor your children for signs of heat exhaustion.

“Excessive sweating is one of them,” Applekamp said. “If they are fatigued, vomiting, muscle cramps, and muscle spasms are part of that too. Also, if they are dizzy or overall exhausted.”

The health official adds it is important to always remain hydrated. She said water is the best drink to have and fruit like bananas or watermelon are great snacks.

“Salty snacks make you want to drink more,” Applekamp said. “You don’t want to have a lot of salt or sugar because you don’t want anything that will increase your dehydration.

Applekamp said while the weather remains hot this weekend, it is important to stay well-protected while enjoying everything the U.P. has to offer.

