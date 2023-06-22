United Way of Marquette County launches Yoopers United Summer Volunteer Program

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents now have a new way to help out the community.

United Way of Marquette County launches its Yoopers United Summer Volunteer Program this Sunday. The program works with 78 organizations around the county to provide volunteer opportunities. Those who participate in the program can earn prizes from local businesses.

One of the organizers of the program says it’s a good way to make a difference in the community.

“It is a great way to have a meaningful and impactful summer. ‘Yoopers helping Yoopers’ is kind of like the motto for Yoopers United,” United Way of Marquette County Americore Summer Vista Carly Sandstrom said. “It’s just a good way to start getting involved in your community and making a difference and you get the chance to be rewarded for your volunteer time.”

To sign up for the program visit the United Way of Marquette County website to learn more.

