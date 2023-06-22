United Way of Marquette County launches Yoopers United Summer Volunteer Program

The program partners with organizations around Marquette County.
The program partners with organizations around Marquette County.(WLUC)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents now have a new way to help out the community.

United Way of Marquette County launches its Yoopers United Summer Volunteer Program this Sunday. The program works with 78 organizations around the county to provide volunteer opportunities. Those who participate in the program can earn prizes from local businesses.

One of the organizers of the program says it’s a good way to make a difference in the community.

“It is a great way to have a meaningful and impactful summer. ‘Yoopers helping Yoopers’ is kind of like the motto for Yoopers United,” United Way of Marquette County Americore Summer Vista Carly Sandstrom said. “It’s just a good way to start getting involved in your community and making a difference and you get the chance to be rewarded for your volunteer time.”

To sign up for the program visit the United Way of Marquette County website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: MDOC addresses changes to policy, procedures following 2019 inmate death in Alger Correctional Facility
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
The newly opened business offers a variety of goods for neighbors and visitors alike, with the...
Kuusi Modern Mercantile now open for business at The Last Place on Earth in Phillipsville
The family of Jonathan Lancaster says it is going to continue to push for legislative and...
Family responds to charges in death of Alger County inmate
According to the Houghton County Road Commission, the total damages of the flooding came up to...
Assessing the damage: Houghton continues repair work 5 years after Father’s Day flood

Latest News

These slabs of concrete will be replaced with small pieces of cobble to make the shoreline more...
Lake shore restoration project to begin final phase
3 charged in 2022 gubernatorial primary signature fraud investigation
TV6′s Steve Asplund named to 2023 Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class
Warm, wet transition coming as rain and thunderstorms spread across the U.P. this weekend.
Summer toastiness continues before pop-up rain, t’storms pick up this weekend