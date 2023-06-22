TV6′s Steve Asplund named to 2023 Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class

Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) announced Thursday the induction of TV6′s former News Director and legendary anchor, Steve Asplund, into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

A native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Asplund began his career at WLUC TV6 in 1979. Prior to his retirement in 2022, Asplund wore several hats in the newsroom, including videographer, Assignment Editor, Producer, news, sports and weather anchor, Assistant News Director, and News Director.

Asplund is the latest TV6 inductee, following Carl Pellonpaa’s induction in 2021. Joining Asplund in the 2023 Hall of Fame class is WOOD-TV investigative reporter Henry Erb, and Midwest Communications president Peter Tanz.

The honorees will be formally recognized as a part of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Summer Leadership Conference on August 9 at the Shinola Hotel in Detroit.

