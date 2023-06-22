Summer toastiness continues before pop-up rain, t’storms pick up this weekend

Warm, wet transition coming as rain and thunderstorms spread across the U.P. this weekend.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

NWS Heat Safety Tips & Resources: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

High pressure that led the hot and dry summer start in Upper Michigan soon gives way to a charging Northern Plains system to increase the humidity yet sustain the warmth. The system spreads potentially soaking rain and thunderstorm across the region this weekend and through early next week. Total precipitation from Saturday through Monday can exceed 1″ in the western counties.

Rain chances gradually taper and a brief cooling period follows after system passage Monday.

Tonight: Stray shower west, otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy and hazy

>Lows: Upper 40s/60 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny with few showers and thunderstorms west, sunnier east; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; warm and getting humid

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers early then diminishing; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 60/70s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal with isolated rain chances

>Highs: 70

