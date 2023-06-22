Summer heat continues with weekend showers

The summer heat continues with temperatures in 80s for the next couple of days but chances of rain rise into this weekend. Rain starts off in the western counties and becomes more widespread throughout Saturday. Rain chances linger throughout the weekend and extends into Monday and parts of Tuesday. As rain moves in temperatures will cool down into the 70s and stays seasonal for most of next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the western counties; warm and humid

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated Low 90s possible inland

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated showers in the west and becomes cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; Low 90s in isolated areas

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; showers increase in the west with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers with cooler air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; diminishing showers in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and mild air

>Highs: 70s

