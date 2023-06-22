Summer heat continues with weekend showers

Increased rain chances this weekend and into next week
Increased rain chances this weekend and into next week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The summer heat continues with temperatures in 80s for the next couple of days but chances of rain rise into this weekend. Rain starts off in the western counties and becomes more widespread throughout Saturday. Rain chances linger throughout the weekend and extends into Monday and parts of Tuesday. As rain moves in temperatures will cool down into the 70s and stays seasonal for most of next week.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the western counties; warm and humid

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated Low 90s possible inland

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated showers in the west and becomes cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; Low 90s in isolated areas

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; showers increase in the west with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; scattered rain showers with cooler air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; diminishing showers in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and mild air

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
The commission approved a new dispensary in an empty lot next to Blackrocks Brewery at 420 N...
Marquette City Planning Commission approves new marijuana dispensary
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board votes against Escanaba Township annexation

Latest News

Blazing summer start in the U.P. before weekend showers, thunderstorms
Wildfire and heat stress risks elevate in the U.P. as temps and humidity ramp up this first...
Blazing summer start in the U.P. before weekend showers, thunderstorms
Hot air but rain chances this weekend
Hot stretch with increased rain chances this weekend
Sizzling 'UP' to summer Wednesday with some highs reaching the 90s