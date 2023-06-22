PWPL brings kids, dogs together to read

By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library partnered with some furry friends to help teach kids to read.

Reading therapy trained dogs were brought to the library for the Superiorland Pet Partners: All Together Now event to encourage kids to read. Library staff said this program gives kids an opportunity to practice reading in a judgement-free zone.

Sarah Rehborg, PWPL youth services librarian, said this is also a good opportunity for nervous kids to get accustomed to pups.

“It’s also actually a great opportunity for children who are maybe a little fearful of dogs to come and start working on exposure to dogs,” said Rehborg. “These are trained therapy dogs for reading so they are usually very well behaved and very tolerant of children petting them.”

The next Superiorland Pet Partners will take place Monday, July 10.

Rehborg also said it isn’t too late to sign your child up for the summer reading program.

