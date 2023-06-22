NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
UPDATE: MDOC addresses changes to policy, procedures following 2019 inmate death in Alger Correctional Facility
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
The family of Jonathan Lancaster says it is going to continue to push for legislative and...
Family responds to charges in death of Alger County inmate
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
According to the Houghton County Road Commission, the total damages of the flooding came up to...
Assessing the damage: Houghton continues repair work 5 years after Father’s Day flood

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Firefighters struggled to identify the toxic freight in fiery Ohio train derailment, chiefs say
LIVE: US Coast Guard updates on missing submersible search
This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO...
Tech billionaires’ cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed his bail bond to keep him out of jail while awaiting trial