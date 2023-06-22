Motorcycle crash blocks East-bound lane of M-28 in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Luce County Central Dispatch confirmed the east-bound lane of M-28 is blocked near County Road 403 in Newberry as police respond to motorcycle crash.

The lane was still blocked at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Central dispatch said multiple agencies were on scene. The number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

