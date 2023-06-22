Michigan Senate passes bills to end child marriage

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Senate voted to pass multiple bills that would establish 18 as the minimum age of consent for marriage in the state.

Senate Bills 209-217 and Senate Bill 246 were passed by the Michigan Senate almost unanimously on Thursday, June 22, the state said.

The state said the bills were led by Sen. Sarah Anthony with bipartisan support to protect minors from being forced into traumatic or dangerous marriages with adults.

“Child marriage has led to the abuse of thousands of children in our state,” Anthony said. “When I first introduced a bill to end child marriage in 2018, it was quickly shelved by legislative leaders. Since then, we have continued to hear stories of abuse from survivors. Today, the Senate took action to bring our state one step closer to ending this archaic practice.”

The state said currently children who are 16 and 17-years-old can marry with permission from a parent or guardian, adding children can marry at any age if given judicial and parental approval.

The state said the current law allows for an all-too-common union of young children and adults in marriage. Based on an analysis by the advocacy organization Unchained at Last, over 5,200 children in Michigan were married between 2000 and 2018, the state said, adding some of those children were as young as 14.

The state said roughly 83 percent of those marriages involved girls who were married to adult men.

The state said if passed into law, these bills would:

Establish 18 as the minimum age of consent for marriage

Prohibit judges from issuing marriage certificates for people under the age limit

Void marriages involving minors that are performed after the law goes into effect

Eliminate the right to marry for emancipated minors

Many women attended the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on May 18 to share their perspectives and painful experiences with the goal of promoting this legislation to protect children from these marriage practices, the state said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.