Lake shore restoration project to begin final phase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The final phase of a Marquette shoreline restoration project will begin soon.

In collaboration with the Superior Watershed Partnership (SWP), the city is completing a $5 million coastal restoration project near Lakeshore Boulavard. Marquette City Engineer Mikael Kilpela says it is the final part of a years-long process.

“The section of Lakeshore Boulevard to the south has experienced pretty extreme storm events that have caused significant erosion,” Kilpela said. “In 2019 the city started the process of relocating the road Inland and then as part of the next phase of this project will be restoring that Shoreline to a more natural condition.”

Kilpela says the main objective is to make the lakeshore more accessible.

“The new Shoreline will be much more accessible to the public because it won’t be a hazard,” Kilpela said. “The public will be able to access the water. It won’t be a swimming area, but they’re able to walk to the edge of the shoreline experience the lake, at a safer, much closer distance.”

SWP Executive Director Carl Lindquist says there are more benefits than just accessibility.

“The final phase is restoring almost a mile of Shoreline that is now buried under huge boulders and restoring a lot of the natural attributes not just the shoreline but Dune and Swale behind coastal wetlands, other native plant species,” Linquist said.

Linquist says once the project is complete it will help the entire section of the lakeshore.

“It’s better from a habitat standpoint for fish habitat compared to what’s there now, but then going over the cobble it, transitions into dune and swale and there’ll be low wetland areas trying to mimic a natural coastal wetland,” Linquist said. “Those have numerous habitat benefits and water quality benefits.”

Kilpela says the restoration will begin later this summer and go through next year.

