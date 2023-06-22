Ladies pre-ride Marquette Trails Festival enduro, dual slalom courses

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Trails Festival is coming up this weekend.

To prepare, a group of women pre-rode the enduro and dual slalom courses Thursday. It gave them a chance to test the trails before the festival and meet new people.

Organizers say a lot of women come to the festival for the comradery among women.

“A lot of women just like to ride together as a group and kind of challenge themselves on the different types of trails that we have,” said Aurora Dobbs, Marquette Trails Festival race director. “A lot of them coming from out of town get to come and meet locals and find new friends to ride with. They really like just doing it all as a group.”

Marquette Trails Festival will officially kick off Friday with the Competitive Youth Dual Slalom event at 4 p.m.

