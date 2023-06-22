Gov. Whitmer names new UP representation for Michigan Opioids Task Force

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula has new representation for the Michigan Opioids Task Force.

Greg Toutant, CEO of Great Lakes Recovery Centers, has been named to the Task Force.

Recently, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that expanded the Michigan Opioid Task Force to include one representative from each of the ten Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans (PIHP) regions of Michigan. Each representative has been appointed by Governor Whitmer.

Toutant said he is grateful for the opportunity to bring to light issues and needs that the recovery community faces.

“From prevention to intervention efforts, to diversion programming, pharmacy in related areas, [I] really hope to have an impact in terms of how we set policy, but also to how funding is dealt with in terms of the Opioid Settlement funding.”

Toutant said he is grateful to be representing the U.P.

“I think the recognition that they had in realizing that they needed more voices and faces at the table to really help them develop greater integrated policy and look at where the future of intervention and treatment efforts lie in the realm of the opioid epidemic.”

Toutant’s term began on June 15 and will continue through to June 14 of 2025.

