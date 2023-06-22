Feeding America West Michigan to visit Luce County

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food to those in need of assistance in Luce County.

The pantry takes place at the GCCP Dunlap Center, located at 6545 M-123 in Newberry. Distribution begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The pantry is drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their car.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
The commission approved a new dispensary in an empty lot next to Blackrocks Brewery at 420 N...
Marquette City Planning Commission approves new marijuana dispensary
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board votes against Escanaba Township annexation

Latest News

June 22-25 proclaimed as June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom
UP All Star Football Skills Challenge, Gladstone vs Norway Legion Baseball 6-21-23
The Ishpeming Blue Storm and Marquette Blues lineup before game one in Wednesday's doubleheader.
Veterans enjoy American Legion baseball doubleheader at Haley Field
Veterans enjoy American Legion baseball doubleheader at Haley Field