Feeding America West Michigan to visit Luce County

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food to those in need of assistance in Luce County.

The pantry takes place at the GCCP Dunlap Center, located at 6545 M-123 in Newberry. Distribution begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The pantry is drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their car.

