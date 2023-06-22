Experts share tire safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week is National Tire Safety Week.

Throughout the week, the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association will educate motorists about simple yet essential steps for proper tire care, safety, and maintenance.

According to experts, tires are one of the most important safety components of a vehicle because they’re the only part of the car that touches the road. Experts say preventative measures such as keeping your tires properly inflated and watching for irregular wear are some of the best ways to keep your tires safe.

Experts also say that folks who don’t drive often should keep an eye on their tires’ ages.

“You have to watch out for a tire aging out,” said Mike Grange, Quality Car Care Center service rider. “It’ll dry rot and start to crack. A ten-year-old tire may look good tread-wise, but it is starting to age out at that point.”

Grange also mentioned that it’s a good idea to check your tires’ tread depths to make sure they aren’t too worn out.

